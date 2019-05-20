News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 15:38:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Buffs prominent among three-star WR Connor O'Toole's list of offers

Y0vudqq5indjjfk9uptb
Mel Tucker and Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson (@runralphierun)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

For whatever reason, Class of 2020 WR and Albuquerque, New Mexico native Connor O'Toole has thus far flown under the radar in terms of interest and offers from a lot of universities across the coun...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}