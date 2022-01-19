Buffs prepare for another crack at a ranked team Thursday vs. No. 16 USC

When the Buffaloes and No. 16-ranked USC Trojans tipoff Thursday evening from the CU Events Center, it will mark the fourth time in 2021-22 that Colorado has faced an opponent ranked within the AP Top 25.

The Buffs' first two attempts against ranked foes, Dec. 1 at UCLA and Dec. 4 at home vs. Tennessee, both ended in losses, while Colorado's anticipated showdown with the then-No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 21 was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within CU's program.

Most recently, Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) dropped a game on the road at No. 6 Arizona, 76-55.

Now, CU's attention is on the Trojans, who were ranked as high as No. 5 in the country earlier this month before suffering losses to the unranked Stanford Cardinal and Oregon Ducks recently.

With the Buffaloes currently sitting at No. 88 in the NET and sporting an 0-3 record in Quadrant I games, Thursday presents an opportunity to chalk up an NCAA Tournament resume-building win.

"It's time for us to beat a good team," Tad Boyle said after Wednesday's practice. "...We've got to beat a Top 25 team at some point to say we have national relevance. What I want our players to understand is that in the 11 years that (my staff has) been here, we've beaten 22 ranked teams — it's not like we haven't done it before, we just haven't done it this year."

Under Boyle's tenure, the Buffs have gone 22-39 overall against ranked opponents.

Last year, the senior-heavy Buffaloes beat USC three times, including in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals round.

The Buffs are 16-7 all-time against Southern Cal and are currently on a seven-game win streak vs. the Trojans, with CU's last loss to USC having come in February of 2019.