After an up-and-down start to non-conference play, Colorado gets an early dose of Pac-12 competition as Arizona State visits the CU Events Center on Thursday night (6:30 p.m. on FS1).

While the Buffaloes (4-3) have mixed impressive wins over Tennessee (now ranked No. 13) and Texas A&M with losses to the likes of Grambling State, UMass and Boise State, it's been more smooth sailing for the Sun Devils (6-1), including wins over previously ranked Michigan (87-62) and that same Grambling State team (80-49).

Arizona State boasts multiple reliable shooters, led by guards DJ Horne (13.1 points per game) and Frankie Collins (12.9 PPG). The Sun Devils are a well-rounded group averaging 74 points per game, the Buffs (74.3 PPG) are right there with them in the major offensive categories.

"DJ Horne is a heck of a player, Frankie Collins is a heck of a player, but they're different players," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "Our players have to understand the difference between DJ Horne and Frankie Collins. They’re both good players, but they’re different. So we have to understand those differences.”

Seven-foot Nevada transfer Warren Washington is another unique player for the Sun Devils. He provides quality protection around the rim averaging, 6.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game (ranking third in the Pac-12 in blocked shots) while finishing in the frontcourt as well, averaging 8.3 PPG and shooting 71.9 percent from the field.

With the help of Washington and others, Arizona State ranks second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense (34%) and first in 3-point percentage defense (22%).

Washington will provide Buffs sophomore Lawson Lovering another opportunity for growth. Lovering is able find an open guy, but he himself doesn't have the “green light” to shoot quite yet, according to Boyle. He is averaging 3.3 PPG, but on defense he leads Colorado with 9 blocks, ranks second in assists (12) and third in rebounding (4.4 RPG). Against Yale, Lovering recorded a career-high and matched a team season-best with 3 blocked shots.

Lovering may not have the offensive tools quite yet, but his defensive and passing abilities certainly help on the hardwood.

“He's really good when he's facing the floor, facing the basket, but his back to the basket game is still a work in progress,” Boyle said. “And that's where his turnovers (17) have come from, his back to the basket, trying to pass. Rather than turning and facing and making a move that way and then if the defense comes, you see it.

However, “he's got great size. He's got great vision,” Boyle said.

One goal coming off the close win against Yale is to put together two cohesive halves on defense. Yale was able to fight back to the last minute jeopardizing while nearly rallying back from a double-digit deficit.

Contesting ASU’s shots for the full 40 minutes is key in limiting their scrappy offense.

“Arizona State is very capable of making tough shots,” Boyle said. “We just got to make sure every shot they get, be a tough shot over a hand and then we can live with the results. As long as we're boxing out, we’re gonna move on. Now you let him have 3 or 4 offensive rebounds, yeah, you get problems. You let them have an open 3, you let them get going like we let the Poulakidas kid from Yale get going, he's 3 for 3, guess what? One possession game because your second half defense isn't close to where your first half defense is.

"Our guys know inconsistency is one of our, right now, Achilles heel. We can fix that, but we have to fix it, they have to fix it.”