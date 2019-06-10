News More News
Buffs offer 2022 safety Cristian Driver

Cristian Driver (Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Colorado recently offered Class of 2022 safety Cristian Driver, who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. A native of Argyle, TX., Driver has 13 offers right now, from: Baylor, Michigan, Mizzou, Nevada, North Texas, Penn State, Rutgers, Southern Miss, Texas Christian, Texas State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Wazzu (his two other Pac-12 offers).

Driver is the 16th member of the Class of 2022 to be offered by Colorado and is the top-ranked safety of his class in the state pf Texas.

Peep his highlights from Liberty Christian High School below.

