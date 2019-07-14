Colorado is doing more work in the state of Louisiana, as 2020 ATH Johnny Mitchell picked up an offer from the Buffaloes Saturday evening. The Stonewall, LA. native has slowly but surely begun to attract attention, as this week Southern University and Tulane have both offered him, making the Buffs his third offer in total.

Mitchell is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds and plays tackle and defensive tackle for North DeSoto High School and is also on the track & field team there. Back in May, Mitchell won two individual state championships in track & field in both the shot put and discus events at the LHSAA/All State Sugar Bowl Track and Field Meet.

Expect more offers to start coming his way. From his film, Mitchell shows off some versatility that playing regularly on both sides of the ball clearly has helped him develop.

Offensively, he looks like a total bully and a tough guy to put up a fight against when he's swinging into a hole and lead blocking with some momentum behind him while on defense, he seems to have a knack for squeezing through holes, even on double teams.