Buffs nab commitment from California DB Simeon Harris

Benicia, Calif. defensive back Simeon Harris was committed to Fresno State for about five months this year, from mid-February to mid-July. After backing off his verbal pledge and following a few days in Boulder, during which time he competed in one of Colorado's camps, Harris decided to join the Buffaloes Wednesday, becoming CU's 12th Class of 2022 commitment.

Aside from Fresno State, CSU, Air Force and Utah State were programs to have offered the 6-foot-0, 175-pound prospect. More recently, he had been hearing from a few Pac-12 programs other than the Buffaloes. Partly playing into his somewhat meager offer sheet was the fact that he played in only two games this past spring, his junior year. Limited film and exposure stemming from his very short campaign impacted his recruitment but in the end, Harris feels like everything worked out just fine. “Even playing only two games my junior year, because of how much I worked from my sophomore year and through Covid, I feel like I got more explosive, stronger and faster," he said. "I can’t complain — I’m just grateful for the opportunity. But at the same time, I feel like things got cut short. If I would have played (a full season) I feel like I would have been skyrocketing off the roof. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity.” While Harris is listed as a cornerback, the position he primarily played for Benicia, Demetrice Martin has recruited him as a defensive back in general with the expectation that he could be moved to safety. In late June, when he was in Boulder at CU's camp, he looked to demonstrate his ability to do just that. “I guarded some slot receivers, playing out five yards and shifting to off — I showed that I can play both off (a wideout) and in press and both corner and safety," he said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWTwn6as8J+WpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3RyaWN0bHlCdXNpbmUyMj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N0cmljdGx5QnVzaW5lMjI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ta29CdWZmcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nrb0J1ZmZzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvWWVlWWVl P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jWWVlWWVlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREJwZWRp Z3JlZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0RCcGVk aWdyZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hf bWVhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfbWVhdDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fQ29hY2hCb3lkP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfQ29hY2hCb3lkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tfZG9ycmVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A a19kb3JyZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTREQnBUaFZM bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzE0REJwVGhWTGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U2ltZW9uIEhhcnJpcyDigJgyMiDwn5Cm8J+WpCAoQDIxX1NIYXJyaXMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjFfU0hhcnJpcy9zdGF0dXMv MTQxNzkxODMwODI5NzMxODQwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5 IDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=