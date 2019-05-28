Buffs making headway with three-star ATH Malik Johnson
Malik Johnson, a three-star ATH from The Woodlands, TX., recently told CUSportsNation that Colorado was in his Top 5.Johnson, a member of the Class of 2020, has 10 offers at the moment from CSU, Fl...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news