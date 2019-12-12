Buffs making good on final home visits before early signing period
Colorado's coaches were once more on the road checking up on 2020 commits and top targets as the annual December early signing period approaches. Recruits can begin to sign NLIs starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 through 11:59 p.m. on the night of Dec. 20.
Colorado's coaches have done their due diligence in checking up with various commits and recruits as the young men prepare to either sign their NLIs or make decisions on their recruitment.
On Tuesday, Mel Tucker, Tyson Summers and Jimmy Brumbaugh stopped by Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. to pay a visit to three-star DT commit Jordan Berry, who is expected to sign a NLI on Dec. 18.
Nice school visit yesterday #GOBuffs @Coach_mtucker @CoachBrumbaugh @CoachBummers I’m proud to be a Buff I can hear my name from Buff stadium 🏟 💛🖤🐃 pic.twitter.com/DWwVcUJx1f— jordanberry40 (@jordanberry40) December 11, 2019
Darrin Chiaverini and Travares Tillman hit the road for the Lone Star State, and specifically, The Colony, with the former saying hello to WR commit Keith Miller III and Tillman making his way to the home of four-star CB commit Christian Gonzalez.
Great Home visit with Coach Chev! Excited for the future in Boulder. #GoBuffs 🐃 pic.twitter.com/vAfxu6NycN— KM3 (@KeithMillerIII) December 12, 2019
Great in-home visit, can’t wait to get to Boulder 🐃#GoBuffs @Coach_TTillman pic.twitter.com/QyQV8PmPT6— Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) December 12, 2019
Finally, Tucker, Summers and Brian Michalowski linked up in Gilbert, Ariz. for a home visit with four-star DE/OLB and top remaining 2020 target Jason Harris. Colorado clearly wants to do its utmost to stay in the picture with Harris, who OV'd to Indiana recently and will do the same at UCLA this upcoming weekend.
INCREDIBLE Evening with this group tonight! #GOBUFFS #COLORADO ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Pe14XxGUTS— Cha-Ron (@Cha33Cha) December 12, 2019