Colorado's coaches were once more on the road checking up on 2020 commits and top targets as the annual December early signing period approaches. Recruits can begin to sign NLIs starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 through 11:59 p.m. on the night of Dec. 20.

Colorado's coaches have done their due diligence in checking up with various commits and recruits as the young men prepare to either sign their NLIs or make decisions on their recruitment.

On Tuesday, Mel Tucker, Tyson Summers and Jimmy Brumbaugh stopped by Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif. to pay a visit to three-star DT commit Jordan Berry, who is expected to sign a NLI on Dec. 18.