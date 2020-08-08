CUSportsNation - Buffs make the short list for three-star OLB TJ Patu

Colorado was recently included in a Top 4 schools list released by Class of 2021 outside linebacker TJ Patu , a three-star prospect from La Habra, California.

Patu has reeled in nearly 10 offers in total, with Utah and Washington State joining Colorado as the Pac-12 programs to have issued scholarship offers to him. Kansas was his final Power Five offer, while Nevada, UNLV and Utah State offered, as well.

The Cougs, San Jose State and Fresno State, along with CU, were named by Patu as his Top 4 schools as he continues to approach his decision day.

Patu picked up an offer from Colorado in mid-June via quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa has proved to be a solid asset for the Buffs on the recruiting trail. He was largely responsible for the identification and recruitment of 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea, who committed to CU five days after Tanuvasa offered him.

Thus, with Patu, Tanuvasa appears once more to be point man for the Buffaloes.