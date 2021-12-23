Buffs lose cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin to Oregon

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was rumored (first by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman) to have taken a similar position with Oregon on Wednesday, and he was announced formally as the Ducks' passing game coordinator and corners coach today.

During a time that featured the Buffs making additions to their coaching staff, with the announcements of new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and line coach Kyle DeVan coming in the last week, Thursday saw Colorado lose an assistant.

Martin had overseen Colorado's cornerbacks the past two seasons, joining Karl Dorrell's staff early March of 2020.

Under Martin's coaching, second-year freshman Christian Gonzalez earned Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors, as did junior Mekhi Blackmon.

As far as recruiting goes, Martin has been among CU's most active assistants over the past few cycles; Kaylin Moore, Tyirn Taylor and Nikko Reed, all Class of 2021 signees, all saw considerable game action with the Buffs this past season as true freshmen.

On Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period, three more of Martin's recruits, Joshua Wiggins, Simeon Harris and Keyshon Mills, all signed national letters of intent with Colorado.

Martin had coached at his fair share of schools prior to CU, with past stops at Washington (2009-2011), UCLA (2012-17) and Arizona (2018-19).

On another note, Martin's son, Cole, is a four-star Class of 2023 recruit out of Chandler (Basha) Ariz., that the Buffs, led by Martin, had been recruiting.

Yesterday alone, two Rivals FutureCast picks were placed predicting Martin to follow his father to Eugene, one of which previously had the younger Martin choosing CU, when his dad was still on staff with the Buffaloes.

With Martin's departure, Dorrell now needs to identify a cornerbacks coach as well as someone to oversee the wide receivers.