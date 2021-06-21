Buffs lose a commitment from Georgia defensive end Carlton Madden Jr.

Colorado's second Class of 2022 pledge, Carlton Madden Jr. , announced via Twitter Monday morning that he was de-committing.

The Ellenwood (Cedar Grove) Georgia prospect originally committed to the Buffs back in February, following safety Dylan Dixson as the second 2022 prospect to join the fold for CU.

When he committed to Colorado originally, the Buffs were his lone Power Five offer. That was largely due to him being ruled ineligible to play for Cedar Grove for the majority of his junior year following his transfer to the school.

Without being able to show off fresh game film to coaches, Madden slid under the radar as the new year got underway.

However, that no longer is the case for Madden, who has been well-travelled this summer, showing up to multiple camps and working out in front of coaches.

Doing so has yielded him a multitude of new offers, notably from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, among others.

In Madden's announcement on Twitter, he noted that "I'm looking to explore a few more options and making sure that I make the right choice."

In other words, some new opportunities that have come across his plate appear to have enticed him enough to where he's rethinking his pledge to the Buffaloes.

Madden's recruitment is far from over; in all likelihood, more SEC programs will come knocking before all is said and done.

Colorado has been there recruiting him from the get-go, however, so the Buffaloes should at least have a decent shot to bring him back into the equation.

But with Madden de-committing so soon after taking an official visit to Colorado, it appears that the Buffs will face some considerable competition to land his services come National Signing Day.