CUSportsNation - Buffs looking at recent bye as beneficial for healing & self-improvement

It's probably fair to say that as last week went on, there never really was anything tangible that left the runway with respect to the Buffs finding a replacement opponent for COVID-impacted Arizona State Sun Devils.

When the Pac-12 CEO Group did officially approve league members to schedule non-conference opponents last Thursday — with a set of stipulations for doing so — CU athletic director Rick George shortly afterwards announced Colorado's intentions to not seek out doing so.

Part of that came due to disparities between how the Buffs handle COVID protocol as compared to other prospective opponents from lower conferences.

A lack or much time to schedule anything until after the Pac-12's formal announcement on Thursday also was a factor.

For Karl Dorrell, things just were not organized enough fast enough.

“I think what hurt us a little bit last week was (that there) was nothing really in place as a conference in terms of how we would work through that protocol until later in the week," Dorrell said. "We just didn’t have any parameters to operate with."

Dorrell isn't looking back at this past weekend regretfully. While the preference of coaches and players alike certainly would have been to play the entirety of the schedule without issue this fall, a weekend off did allow for the Buffs to focus more inwardly on improving as well as healing up some players dealing with ailments.

“It definitely helps us with guys that were a little nicked through the first two games of the season," Dorrell said. "We’re still trying to create depth at a lot of our positions, so it was bonus time and it gives some of those younger players some reps to get them more entrenched with out systems."

"I want to use as many players as we can, so I think there was a benefit on both sides: you get some guys that were nicked up that didn’t have to play and then obviously trying to develop our team with the younger players we have.”

Dorrell did not provide a specific injury report on Monday, but it's at least somewhat likely that when he next speaks with the media on Wednesday, we'll have an indication as to the statuses of WR K.D. Nixon, CB Chris Miller plus centers Colby Pursell and Josh Jynes.

Right now, TE Brady Russell should still be considered likely to miss this upcoming weekend's action, with a firm timetable for his return only being that Dorrell expected him out for at least a few weeks after he was injured at Stanford.