Buffs look to continue the Creek Streak with 2023 OLB Blake Purchase

By the time Class of 2022 recruiting comes to an end with the upcoming signing periods in December and next February, Colorado's five-year streak of landing at least one local player from Cherry Creek High School will likely be at an end.

CU last failed to sign a Cherry Creek Bruin for the 2016 class; since then, the Buffaloes have landed at least one every year in 2017 (LB Jon Van Diest), 2018 (WR Dimitri Stanley), 2019 (TE Alec Pell), 2020 (OL Carson Lee and RB Jayle Stacks) and most recently, 2021 (WR Chase Penry).

The Buffs did pursue 2022 tight-end-turned-o-lineman George Fitzpatrick, but he committed to Ohio State early in July.

Thus, while Colorado recently received an in-state pledge from Cherokee Trail tackle Travis Gray, it doesn't appear that any Cherry Creek alums will be joining the Buffs on scholarship this cycle.

That said, the Buffs, Brian Michalowski in particular, are already looking ahead to get the Creek Streak going again for the 2023 class.

Bruins soon-to-be junior outside linebacker Blake Purchase was offered by Michalowski and Karl Dorrell last November, before the end of his sophomore season, one that saw Cherry Creek win a second straight CHSAA Class 5A state title.

The Buffaloes proved to be Purchase's first offer but far from his last; since last November, Oregon State, Iowa State, Southern Cal, Wazzu and others have also stepped in and issued him offers.

As far as CU is concerned, the Cyclones will likely be a major competitor moving forward, as Purchase inevitably begins to sift through his list of opportunities.

His older brother, Myles, a Cherry Creek alum himself, signed with ISU's Class of 2020.

Blake has already visited Ames, spending some time out there with the greater Purchase clan when it came time for Myles to move into the dorms.

From what he had to say, the Cyclones are recruiting him intensely with some help from big brother.

“The recruiting process with Iowa State…they’ve shown a lot of love," he recently said. "They’re the school that’s recruiting me the hardest now. Myles said Iowa State is like a real family. It’s not just like the schools that recruit you hard and then just not talk to you when you get up here.”