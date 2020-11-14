CUSportsNation - Buffs look to best Stanford, stay perfect on the year

After a 48-42 season-opening victory vs. UCLA last weekend, the Buffs hit the road for the first time this year, touching down at San Jose International Airport on Friday ahead of Saturday afternoon's showdown at Stanford.

Below is all you need to know ahead of the Buffaloes' impending matchup with the Cardinal.

When: 1:30 p.m MST

How to watch: The game will be televised nationally on ESPN

Odds: Stanford by 9

All-time series: Stanford leads, 6-5

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2019 in Boulder; Colorado won, 16-13