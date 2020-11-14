 CUSportsNation - Buffs look to best Stanford, stay perfect on the year
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 12:12:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Buffs look to best Stanford, stay perfect on the year

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

After a 48-42 season-opening victory vs. UCLA last weekend, the Buffs hit the road for the first time this year, touching down at San Jose International Airport on Friday ahead of Saturday afternoon's showdown at Stanford.

Below is all you need to know ahead of the Buffaloes' impending matchup with the Cardinal.

When: 1:30 p.m MST

How to watch: The game will be televised nationally on ESPN

Odds: Stanford by 9

All-time series: Stanford leads, 6-5

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2019 in Boulder; Colorado won, 16-13

Colorado's Jaren Mangham rushes the ball during a Nov. 9, 2019 game at Folsom Field. CU beat Stanford, 16-13
Colorado's Jaren Mangham rushes the ball during a Nov. 9, 2019 game at Folsom Field. CU beat Stanford, 16-13 (Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Stanford head coach David Shaw breaks down what he expects from Colorado

Buffs' d-line looks to create constant pressure on the quarterback

Karl Dorrell reviews the Cardinal, provides an injury report ahead of Saturday's game

Pro Football Focus breakdown: How Stanford attacked Oregon on the ground last week

Join the conversation on Saturday's game between the Buffaloes and the Cardinal at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.

