CUSportsNation - Buffs land versatile athlete Nikko Reed for 2021 commit No. 16

Colorado was the first Power Five and Pac-12 offer for Nikko Reed, a 2021 cornerback out of Moreau Catholic in Hayward, Calif. and today he committed to the Buffs, becoming CU's 16th Class of 2021 commit. Brian Michalowski was the Colorado coach to offer Reed back in April and since then, Demetrice Martin has gotten regularly involved in his recruitment.

Moreau Catholic (Hayward, Calif.) cornerback Nikko Reed

Reed stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds. While he hasn't got the biggest frame, his primary strength is his versatility. At Moreau Catholic, he played on both sides of the ball, at wide receiver and cornerback, while also regularly returning punts and kicks. The Buffs foresee him as a cornerback and continuing his special teams returning duties in college. Air Force, Army, Eastern Washington and Fresno State were among the other offers he reeled in. Reed last year caught 32 passes for 661 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He had impressive stats in the return department, as well, racking up 299 on kicks and 220 on punts, giving him 1,328 all-purpose yards last season. On defense, he had 31 tackles and five interceptions.

C O M M I T T E D ‼️ #fornito ❤️ 9/02 pic.twitter.com/4gvBRrUw6E — nitoworld 4️⃣🤞🏾 (@nikko_reed) September 2, 2020