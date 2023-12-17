Though most of the attention this weekend has been on the defensive side of the ball for Colorado, the offense continues to reign supreme so far this offseason. The Buffs added yet another playmaker on that side of the ball Sunday after TCU wide receiver Cordale Russell announced his commitment to CU after his weekend visit in Boulder.

Russell checks in at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, and he comes to the Buffs after having appeared in three games as freshman this season. The Mesquite, Texas native signed with TCU over offers from programs such as Ole Miss, Florida State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Nebraska and Tennessee among others.

He ultimately landed as the 130th-ranked prospect in the Rivals250 for 2023 and was rated as the 19th-best receiver in the class.

Russell is the 13th addition for the Buffs through the portal this offseason and the third transfer receiver to give Deion Sanders and receivers coach Brett Bartolone his commitment alongside Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt) and Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State). CU also added a transfer commitment from Cincinnati tight end Chamon Metayer this week as well.

All four players will help Bartolone to replace the production lost with outgoing playmakers Xavier Weaver, Michael Harrison and Javon Antonio. Weaver, CU's leading receiver this season, and Antonio exhausted their last season of eligibility this year while Harrison opted to enter the transfer portal.

In all, the Buffs have added commitments from 10 offensive players since the current portal window opened Dec. 4. Colorado continues to hold a lead over Louisville for the top spot in the Rivals transfer team rankings after claiming that title last offseason.

Russell will have four seasons of eligibility with the Buffs assuming he uses the 2023 season as a redshirt year since he did not play in more than four games.

RELATED: Former five-star, LSU DE Quency Wiggins announces transfer to Colorado