Buffs land third commitment of the day in 2023 California QB Ryan Staub

Staub, the second 2023 verbal commitment CU has received, joined graduate transfer tailback Ramon Jefferson and JUCO offensive tackle Alex Harkey , both of whom committed to the Buffaloes earlier on Monday.

Colorado's busy day on the recruiting trail has continued, as Class of 2023 signal caller Ryan Staub , a three-star prospect out of Santa Clarita (West Ranch) Calif., committed to the Buffs on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Staub joins Kam'ron Bizor within Colorado's Class of 2023.

His commitment to the Buffs highlights the quick start that new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has gotten off to.

Since joining Karl Dorrell's staff, Sanford has played a key role in the Buffaloes landing Jefferson, a former FCS standout from Sam Houston State, and now Staub, whom he offered less than a full week ago.

Staub additionally was one of the handful of recruits the Buffaloes hosted on an unofficial visit last weekend.

As a junior this past season at Santa Clarita, Staub threw for 2,414 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for six touchdowns and 324 yards.

Staub earned Foothill League Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record.