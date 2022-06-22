Buffs land pledge from South Oak Cliff (Dallas) DB Taylor Starling

Following another busy few days of hosting official visitors, the Buffaloes have scored another verbal commitment for the Class of 2023 in Dallas (South Oak Cliff) Texas defensive back Taylor Starling .

Starling's recruitment saw him reel in offers from Kansas, Arizona, Purdue, Tulsa and a few others.

The Buffs, via corners coach Rod Chance, offered him in mid-May and Starling was on campus at Colorado for an official visit earlier this week.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder won a University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A State Championship last December with South Oak Cliff.

The victory, 23-14 over Liberty, made the Bears the first Dallas Independent School District (ISD) program to win a Texas state title since 1958.

For his part, Starling recorded 51 tackles on the year as a junior.

Of CU's 2023 verbal commitments, Starling is the first projected to play cornerback for the Buffs once he gets to campus.