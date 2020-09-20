CUSportsNation - Buffs land fourth 2021 commit in New Orleans guard Javon Ruffin

Buffs land fourth 2021 commit in New Orleans guard Javon Ruffin
Tad Boyle, Mike Rohn and Co. have landed their fourth 2021 verbal commit in New Orleans (Newman) guard Javon Ruffin, who joins big man Lawson Lovering, wing Quincy Allen and point guard Julian Hammond in this year's class.
The Buffs are expected to use a total of five scholarships in 2021.
Ruffin is the son of former NBA forward Michale Ruffin, who played from 1999-2009 and is a Cherry Creek alum. Other than Colorado, California had offered the younger Ruffin and a few other programs were in the mix with him, as well.
With Hammond expected to play point guar for CU, Ruffin likely will settle into the 2-guard position.
Join the conversation on Javon Ruffin at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.
Congratulations to PHHoenix Prep Fire 2021 G Javon Ruffin on His Commitment to @CUBuffsMBB— PHH PREP (@PhhPrep) September 19, 2020
Ruffin Becomes The Fourth Player in the Class of 2021 to Commit & 5th Fire Player Total
The Buffs are Getting a Big Time Talent & a Unbelievable Young Man!
Sky's The Limit!#FearTheFire pic.twitter.com/T5OqXet1eF