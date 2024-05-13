Colorado continued to fill out its offensive line depth chart Monday, reaching into the junior college ranks to land a commitment from former East Mississippi CC offensive lineman Chris Morris. Morris’ college career has taken him all over the map so far, and a move to Colorado should bring him some stability. Rivals ranked him as the No. 55 overall prospect in the class of 2020 out of West Memphis High School in Tennessee. In addition, Morris was the top-ranked offensive guard in the class of 2020. He originally committed to Texas A&M.

After not appearing in any games in 2020, Morris left the Aggies in the summer of 2021. He would go on to play one season at Hutchinson Community College in 2022 before committing to Memphis in December 2022. Rivals rated Hutchinson as a three-star junior college transfer and the No. 49-ranked junior college player in the class of 2023. He eventually committed to the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Later that summer, before playing a game with Memphis, Morris entered his name in the portal before heading to East Mississippi, where he appeared in 12 games this past fall. Morris was previously committed to Charlotte and added an offer from Morehead State this spring. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds and has experience playing guard and tackle. Morris is the 15th spring transfer addition for the Buffs, and the fifth along the offensive line. He will have two seasons left to play at CU.

Colorado spring transfer additions