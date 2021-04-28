Buffs land commitment from four-star PG K.J. Simpson, former Arizona signee
Just over a week after receiving a release from his letter of intent to Arizona, four-star Class of 2021 point guard and Chaminade High School (West Hills, Calif.) standout K.J. Simpson has found a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news