Colorado offered local 2025 tight end Zayne DeSouza (Loveland HS) in June, got him on campus this week and landed his commitment on Friday, culminating a quick recruitment.

DeSouza, who has good size at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, also held offers from Washington State and Northern Colorado.

He had 19 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown last season for Loveland HS.

He's the seventh Class of 2025 commit for the Buffs and the second tight end, along with three-star Corbin Laisure (Bluff City, Tennessee).