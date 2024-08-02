Buffs land commitment from 2025 TE Zayne DeSouza after visit
Colorado offered local 2025 tight end Zayne DeSouza (Loveland HS) in June, got him on campus this week and landed his commitment on Friday, culminating a quick recruitment.
DeSouza, who has good size at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, also held offers from Washington State and Northern Colorado.
He had 19 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown last season for Loveland HS.
He's the seventh Class of 2025 commit for the Buffs and the second tight end, along with three-star Corbin Laisure (Bluff City, Tennessee).
