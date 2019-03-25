CUSportsNation.com

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

By: Neill Woelk, Contributing Editor Cubuffs.com

BOULDER — Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes made sure their last home game of the year wasn't their final game of the season.

The Buffs built a 20-point first-half lead over Norfolk State on Monday, then withstood a second-half Spartans run before regaining control down the stretch to take a 76-60 second-round NIT victory.

The Buffs, now 23-12, will travel to Texas on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. third-round game, with the winner heading to Madison Square Garden next week for the NIT Final Four. The Buffs have now won 12 of their last 15 games.

Norfolk State, the regular season MEAC champion, finished its year at 22-13.

The Buffs put four players in double figures, including freshman Evan Battey, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Tyler Bey led Colorado in scoring with 17 points to go with nine rebounds, D'Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and Daylen Kountz chipped in 10.

Mastadi Pitt led Norfolk with 14 points. Colorado held NSU's Derrik Jamerson, the nation's leading 3-point shooter, to just two points, including an 0-6 night from beyond the arc.

After building a 20-point lead by halftime, the Buffs stumbled out of the blocks in the second half and allowed the Spartans to close the gap to single digits when a Steven Whitley 3-pointer narrowed CU's lead to 48-39. At that point, the Buffs had one field goal and five turnovers in the half.

But before the Spartans could cut into the cushion any more, Colorado put together a 14-3 run to regain control. Battey started the run with a pair of free throws and Kountz had two 3-pointers as Colorado built its lead back to 20 with 8:12 to go, 62-42.

The Buffs then kept their edge at a comfortable margin for the rest of the game.

Colorado jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, steadily building the margin to take a 20-point lead at the half, 43-23.

The Spartans did manage to stay within striking range for the first 10 minutes, pulling to within 21-17 with 10:52 to go on a Jamerson basket.

But Colorado then reeled off a 16-1 run to take control. Bey had four points in the surge and Shane Gatling, Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wright IV each hit 3-pointers. The Spartans finally ended an eight-minute field goal drought with a 3-pointer at the 2:14 mark, but the Buffs came back with a 6-2 run to close the half, including a Battey basket and free throw at the buzzer to take their 20-point edge at intermission.

NEXT UP: The Buffs travel to Texas on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. third-round NIT game against the 18-16 Longhorns (ESPN2). Texas advanced by beating South Dakota State in the opening round, then knocking off Xavier in overtime, 78-76.