CUSportsNation - Buffaloes keep things loose and relaxed in blowout win over Hoyas

The only people who know what is said and what goes on in Colorado's locker room after a game obviously are the players and coaches.

Today against Georgetown, when Eli Parquet got pickpocketed on CU's opening possession, which Georgetown quickly converted to a basket, a more ominous beginning to a do-or-die game was hard to be found.

“Last Saturday night, when we played for the Pac-12 Championship, we were not ourselves," Tad Boyle said. "The guys were a little tense and I think too worried about the end game instead of just enjoying the moment and letting it all hang loose.”

Valid questions and ones players and coaches had doubtless been pondering over the last week.

Why was normal long range sniper Jeriah Horne 0-of-5 from beyond the arc? And how, for the love of everything holy, did the team on the verge of setting an NCAA Division I record for best free throw shooting in a year go an abysmal 12-of-20 from the charity stripe?

That said, after a two-point loss to a supposed lesser opponent, out comes the magnifying glass.

The Buffs did OK in terms of overall shooting (47%), outrebounded the Beavs by five, 32-27, and had a bit of an off night from long range (32%) but not a figure to be considered completely in the gutter.

While none of us who aren't in the aforementioned group of people can claim to be flies on the wall during those postgame settings, it doesn't take too much enlightened speculation to get the vibe of CU's locker room after losing to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Championship last weekend.

But about 10 minutes later, the Buffs were looking good, when back-to-back three-pointers via Jabari Walker put them up, 23-14 over the Hoyas.

Those shots were the sixth and seventh long balls made by CU on the day and when all was said and done, Colorado had sank 16-of-25 attempted threes, good for a season-high 64% make rate.

The whole "go out, have fun and give it your best shot" line is certainly cliche and something one might expect to hear out of a little league coach's mouth.

That said, Colorado clearly understood that a change in mindset and demeanor was going to be necessary heading into the NCAA Tournament.

A loss in the Pac-12 title game stung, but yet, there was more basketball to be played afterwards and everyone knew it.

However, pooping out in the first round of the Big Dance and wrapping up the careers of the seniors on a bad note — that was something every player simply was not going to allow to happen.

“I’m blessed to be here and I just want to enjoy this moment, because you never know when you’re going to be back," Waker said. " (The coaches) said come out, smile, have fun and play the game. One of the things we did in the Pac-12 Championship was that we were too tense — we had too much pressure on ourselves. We let all that go as brothers, locked in (and) we played free.”

That about sums it up for how the Buffs took care of business Saturday.

You could sense some positive energy when Evan Battey got going early.

The same could be said when McKinley Wright IV would emphatically bang his hands on the court while awaiting Georgetown to bring the ball up into the offensive zone or when he made a layup in the second half, got fouled and shared a special moment with his father in the stands, with Wright IV and McKinley Wright III exchanging some chest bumps and pointing towards one another.

Of course, it's always going to be a smile-filled day when you turn in your best offensive performance of the season in the biggest game of the year, the game that Colorado as a program has been vying for for five years to no avail.

Monday, at a time to be determined, the Buffs will face Florida State in the NCAA Tournament second round.When that tipoff arrives, Colorado will look to keep up a relaxed demeanor, enjoy the moment and execute.

“Tonight was a totally different mentality," Boyle said. "We’ve got to keep it loose but understand the game plan — let it all hang out, pin your ears back and have some fun. And when adversity hits, let’s fight through it together. This team has been doing it after losses all year long so I don’t know why this would be any different.”