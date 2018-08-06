CUSportsNation.com

The Oregon Ducks have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country. It's going to be hard for any Pac-12 school to catch them with 14 of their 19 commitments being four-star prospects.

Currently in second place in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings is the Colorado Buffaloes, who have had a red hot summer on the recruiting front, landing 11 new commitments in the months of June, July, and now August.

The latest prospect to commit to Colorado is Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek linebacker Alec Pell, who was previously committed to Boise State since April. It only took him about a week to make up his mind to flip to Colorado after landing an offer from the Buffaloes.

Colorado totals 17 commitments in the 2019 class, which also ranks as the No. 30 class in the country. Will they be able to stay in the top three of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings? Probably not.

Colorado has a few more commitments than both USC and Washington, but those two schools are barely behind CU and Cal, who is the No. 3 team in the conference currently. Once the Trojans and Huskies start landing more commitments, they'll jump Colorado and Cal with ease as they have more higher raked players.

So what is a realistic expectation for this class to be ranked come December when the early signing period is here? I think the Buffs and Stanford will have a battle for the No. 4 spot in the conference.

I'd also expect Chip Kelly and UCLA to make a surge as well. The 4-6 range is what I expect for the Buffs in the conference, and they'll have a top 45 class nationally, which is nothing to scoff at.

