Buffs issue first Class of 2023 offer to WR/CB Makai Lemon
Earlier this week, Colorado offered Class of 2023 WR/CB Makai Lemon of La Mirada, Calif. Lemon's offer comes as the first such dished out to a 2023 recruit, in other words, a freshman in high school.
Looking at Lemon's film, the offer seems to be warranted — Lemon can play and only a couple games into his first high school season, is showing signs that within a few years he could turn into a highly coveted recruit.
Blessed to revive my first offer from the university of colorado 🐃 ! #gobuffs #1 pic.twitter.com/euKSWugH35— makai lemon (@makai_lemon) September 28, 2019
Lemon announced his offer via a tweet on Saturday afternoon, but it appears to have happened earlier, as La Mirada's football team made a separate announcement of its own.
So far CU has offered 21 recruits from the Class of 2022. Lemon's location in La Mirada, a suburb of Anaheim and thus in the proximity of multiple Pac-12 schools, seems evidence enough that additional Pac-12 offers will be forthcoming.
But regardless, Colorado has done well to get on his radar first, as the initial university to offer him. His film below has a lot of positives in it — perhaps the long story short is that he looks far more polished and capable than someone who's only a freshman.
Via his film, one can ascertain that Lemon is seeing action on offense, defense and special teams. Right now he's 165 pounds and stands at 5-foot-11, and has looked impressive both with his route running and coverage abilities.
There seem to be some similarities in how the Buffs at times operate offensively with Laviska Shenault in running sweeps centered around him. Lemon has a few similar styled plays in the video above.
Much remains to be seen from Lemon in his high school, from how he develops as a player, to whether he'll emerge on one side of the ball as opposed to the other and finally who else enters the equation and when in terms of issuing an offer, but rest assured, the Buffs are smart to get to Lemon early.
Give him a year. He's going to start attracting much more attention.