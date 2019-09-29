Earlier this week, Colorado offered Class of 2023 WR/CB Makai Lemon of La Mirada, Calif. Lemon's offer comes as the first such dished out to a 2023 recruit, in other words, a freshman in high school. Looking at Lemon's film, the offer seems to be warranted — Lemon can play and only a couple games into his first high school season, is showing signs that within a few years he could turn into a highly coveted recruit.

Blessed to revive my first offer from the university of colorado 🐃 ! #gobuffs #1 pic.twitter.com/euKSWugH35 — makai lemon (@makai_lemon) September 28, 2019

Lemon announced his offer via a tweet on Saturday afternoon, but it appears to have happened earlier, as La Mirada's football team made a separate announcement of its own. So far CU has offered 21 recruits from the Class of 2022. Lemon's location in La Mirada, a suburb of Anaheim and thus in the proximity of multiple Pac-12 schools, seems evidence enough that additional Pac-12 offers will be forthcoming. But regardless, Colorado has done well to get on his radar first, as the initial university to offer him. His film below has a lot of positives in it — perhaps the long story short is that he looks far more polished and capable than someone who's only a freshman.