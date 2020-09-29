CUSportsNation - Buffs in the NFL Week 3: Tedric Thompson and David Bakhtiari shine

After every Monday Night Football game, which wraps up a week's worth of action for the NFL, we take a look at the Forever Buffs who performed well and this time around, two CU alums stuck out: Chiefs safety Tedric Thompson and Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari .

Thompson, who was signed by Kansas City over the summer after being waived by Settle in March, played in 20 snaps as the Chiefs' free safety on Monday night vs. the Ravens.

In the highly anticipated AFC heavyweight showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs ultimately cruised to a comfortable 34-20 win. But Thompson made his presence known when the game was still close.

In the second quarter, with his team up 13-10, Thompson broke up a pass on 3rd and 6 intended for Baltimore wideout Marquise Brown.

Staying healthy remains an ongoing challenge for Thompson, who was limited to 387 snaps in nine games last season before a torn labrum landed him on the injured reserve list, which eventually led into his release by the Seahawks.

But with 20 snaps played on Monday, tying a season-high, Thompson could continue to factor in as a regular presence in the Chiefs' defensive backfield moving forward.