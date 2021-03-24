CUSportsNation - Buffs in need of new "defensive stopper" alongside Eli Parquet next year

There are many pressing questions facing Colorado in the immediate weeks ahead as the 2020-2021 season is now complete.

Following the Buffs' Round of 32 loss to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament Monday, the attention of Tad Boyle and his assistants now turns to determining which, if any, of their seniors will be returning this upcoming fall.

That's item No. 1 on the docket. Most likely, 7-foot center Dallas Walton and guard Maddox Daniels will be the two players to give it the most consideration, while Jeriah Horne's intentions remain unclear.

Based on the 10.8-point, 5.8-rebound performance he strung together in his lone season in Boulder, it seems a fair bet that he'll garner some NBA attention in the form of workout invites at the minimum, while in terms of overseas prospects, Horne could find himself in high demand out of the gate.

Walton will no longer need to apply for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA to gain another year of eligibility, while Daniels showed enough improvement this past season to warrant another year on scholarship if he so desires.

McKinley Wright IV made it abundantly clear that this season was his final ride with the Buffaloes, and Boyle has mentioned in passing a few times that D'Shawn Schwartz won't be returning either.

Once (and potentially before) that's all sorted out, the Buffaloes undoubtedly will be looking at the transfer market this spring to bring in one final addition for the Class of 2021, currently ranked No. 17 in the nation.

With Wright IV's departure, the Buffs would do well to bring in experienced reinforcements at point guard.

While there have yet to be names linked to Colorado on that note, Pitt's Xavier Johnson and Northern Arizona's Cameron Shelton, to name a couple options, present interesting possibilities. And that's not even considering the grad transfer market.

While it'll doubtless be an interesting spring of roster finalization for the Buffaloes in the next few weeks/months, a less flashy item on the to-do list remains, one that'll take more time to unfold.

And that is the question of who on Colorado's roster will be stepping into the shoes of Wright IV from a perimeter defense perspective?