CUSportsNation - Buffs in need of new "defensive stopper" alongside Eli Parquet next year

Buffs in need of new "defensive stopper" alongside Eli Parquet next year
There are many pressing questions facing Colorado in the immediate weeks ahead as the 2020-2021 season is now complete.
Following the Buffs' Round of 32 loss to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament Monday, the attention of Tad Boyle and his assistants now turns to determining which, if any, of their seniors will be returning this upcoming fall.
That's item No. 1 on the docket. Most likely, 7-foot center Dallas Walton and guard Maddox Daniels will be the two players to give it the most consideration, while Jeriah Horne's intentions remain unclear.
Based on the 10.8-point, 5.8-rebound performance he strung together in his lone season in Boulder, it seems a fair bet that he'll garner some NBA attention in the form of workout invites at the minimum, while in terms of overseas prospects, Horne could find himself in high demand out of the gate.
Walton will no longer need to apply for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA to gain another year of eligibility, while Daniels showed enough improvement this past season to warrant another year on scholarship if he so desires.
McKinley Wright IV made it abundantly clear that this season was his final ride with the Buffaloes, and Boyle has mentioned in passing a few times that D'Shawn Schwartz won't be returning either.
Once (and potentially before) that's all sorted out, the Buffaloes undoubtedly will be looking at the transfer market this spring to bring in one final addition for the Class of 2021, currently ranked No. 17 in the nation.
With Wright IV's departure, the Buffs would do well to bring in experienced reinforcements at point guard.
While there have yet to be names linked to Colorado on that note, Pitt's Xavier Johnson and Northern Arizona's Cameron Shelton, to name a couple options, present interesting possibilities. And that's not even considering the grad transfer market.
While it'll doubtless be an interesting spring of roster finalization for the Buffaloes in the next few weeks/months, a less flashy item on the to-do list remains, one that'll take more time to unfold.
And that is the question of who on Colorado's roster will be stepping into the shoes of Wright IV from a perimeter defense perspective?
The Buffs' outgoing senior, for all of his offensive statistics, honors and achievements, was a robust defender, earning a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team as a junior as well as a defensive team honorable mention this season.
Eli Parquet, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team himself this year, holds the reputation as Colorado's best perimeter defender and was tasked on a nightly basis in guarding an opponent's top guard, but Wright IV was right behind him in terms of defensive ability.
Parquet enjoyed a substantial jump from last season to now. He started 31 out 32 games for CU, only missing the early-season matchup at Tennessee due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol.
This season, he was second only to Wright IV in minutes per game and steals and led the Buffs in blocks with 23.
After averaging 12.3 minutes per game as a sophomore, Parquet was on the court for nearly 28 minutes per game as a junior.Offensively, Parquet enjoyed an encouraging spike in numbers from his sophomore campaign, upping his shooting percentage (47.6%) by nearly 10 percentage points.
His long range accuracy also increased substantially, as he shot about 42% from beyond the arc this season compared to his 32.5% numbers in 2019-2020.Overall, he went from averaging 3.1 to 5.2 points per game from his sophomore to junior year.
But the primary aspect of Parquet's evolution as an asset for the Buffs was via his perimeter defense, dirty work that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.
For Boyle, the catalyst for that was rooted in Parquet's own willingness to do so as opposed to him magically discovering some hidden defensive abilities last fall.
“The biggest thing I would say is he’s had unbelievable buy-in," Boyle said. "His first two years here, not that he wasn’t capable defensively or wasn’t a good defensive player, but I’m not sure he had total buy-in to ‘this is the role I can fulfill, this is the guy I can be.’"
With Wright IV's departure, a defensive hole has emerged. As the 2019-2020 season got underway, Boyle realized he needed someone to match Wright IV in terms of defensive capabilities.
Parquet accepted that role and ultimately saw his minutes climb as the Buffaloes got deeper into Pac-12 Conference play.
"I remember last year kind of begging our perimeter guys like ‘we need a perimeter defensive stopper,’" Boyle recalled. "And McKinley was that guy who stepped up, but McKinley is 6-feet tall and we asked him to do so much on the offensive end — he needed some help in that backcourt and so Eli’s buy-in factor was, to me, the big difference."
This upcoming fall, Boyle likely is going to find himself asking the same question if someone doesn't answer it for him before the season's start.
Some combination of Keeshawn Barthelemy, Nique Clifford and Luke O'Brien seems like the most logical answer in terms of CU guards that can quickly evolve themselves into more premier defenders.
The Buffs also add two more guards that'll join the team this summer in Javon Ruffin and Julian Hammond.
Who among the aforementioned candidates will develop into a "defensive stopper," as Boyle likes to put it, will remain to be seen.
There are more pressing matters, discussed above, on the collective plate of the coaching staff at the moment.
But eventually, practices with the formalized 2021-2022 roster will be around the corner, and a major area to keep an eye on for the Buffs will revolve around developing another premiere perimeter defender.
Boyle just hopes his underclassmen can learn a thing or two from Parquet.
"We have some other guys, hopefully some freshmen, that are in this program, that, if they’ll look to Eli and look at the example he’s set and say ‘OK, I’m not going to wait until my junior year to have that buy-in, I’m going to have it next year,’ we can have some other guys step up," Boyle said.