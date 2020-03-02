On Monday evening, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported that Karl Dorrell and the Buffaloes had focused in on an offensive line coach to replace the departed Chris Kapilovic.

Dorrell reportedly plans to hire Mitch Rodrigue, who for the last two seasons has coached the o-line at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Previously, Rodriguez had coached the offensive line at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2011-17.



