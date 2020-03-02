Buffs identify new o-line coach in Mitch Rodrigue
On Monday evening, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported that Karl Dorrell and the Buffaloes had focused in on an offensive line coach to replace the departed Chris Kapilovic.
Dorrell reportedly plans to hire Mitch Rodrigue, who for the last two seasons has coached the o-line at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
Previously, Rodriguez had coached the offensive line at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2011-17.
Rodrigue, 55, has a coaching career that dates back to Nicholls State in 1987, where he played football and graduated in 1988. After a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College in 1991-92, Rodrigue returned to Nicholls State in 1993 and was an assistant coach there through 1998.
From 1999-2007, he was the offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi, while from 2008-10, he served in the same position at South Alabama before moving on to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Rodrigue additionally developed the Rod Blocking System, which he created to teach offensive linemen cut blocking fundamentals and increase their techniques and fundamentals in general.
With Rodrigue's hiring, all that remains for Dorrell to do is identify a quarterbacks coach, special teams coordinator and safeties coach. Below is a look at CU's current assistant coach staff:
Darrin Chiaverini: offensive coordinator/WRs
Darian Hagan: RBs
Taylor Embree: TEs
Mitch Rodrigue: OL
Tyson Summers: defensive coordinator/ILBs
Brian Michalowski: OLBs
Demetrice Martin: CBs
Chris Wilson: DL