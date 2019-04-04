CUSportsNation.com

Henderson (Nev.) Liberty defensive back Donte Bowers Jr. was looking forward to his unofficial visit to see the University of Colorado. He visited campus on Monday, and CU Boulder lived up to expectations.

"The visit was everything I thought it would be and then some," Bowers said. "The facilities are second to none, and the staff and players' intensity is looking very promising for the upcoming year. I got to watch practice and get a tour of the campus and facilities and finished with a photo shoot."

Bowers was impressed with the Buffaloes' head coach and defensive backs coach.

"I can tell coach Tuck is leading this team in the right direction," explained Bowers. "Everybody is on the same page with the same goal in mind. I spent the most time with coach Tillman; he’s a great dude who likes to get after it and showed a lot of love out there."

Bowers, a 2020 recruit, has yet to receive his first scholarship offer. He's receiving interest from the likes of BYU, Arizona, Cal, Yale, Purdue, and UNLV, in addition to Colorado.

Buffs tight ends coach Al Pupunu visited Liberty H.S. in late-January and learned about Bowers. Since then, the two have kept in touch.

"Coach Pupunu is my guy," Bowers said.

Bowers describes himself as a "physical corner -- I excel with my technique and speed."