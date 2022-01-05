Buffs host transfer forward Jaylon Tyson, formerly of Texas, on OV

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com was the first to report that Tyson was visiting the Buffs.

Multiple sources confirmed to CUSportsNation Wednesday that Jaylon Tyson , a former four-star Class of 2021 forward and Texas Longhorn, who recently entered the transfer portal, is currently in Boulder on an official visit.

News surfaced that Tyson was entering the transfer portal a few days after Christmas.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder played sparingly for the Longhorns in eight total games as a true freshman, averaging just under seven minutes per contest.

In lis limited time on the court, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Tyson had a hot start to his career in Austin, going 5-of-5 from the floor with 11 points and three boards in the Longhorns' blowout season-opening win over Houston Baptist.

However, from there, his playing time reduced considerably, as he averaged just about six minutes on the court over his next seven games played.

Texas' Dec. 22 victory over Alabama State was the final game he played in before entering the transfer portal.

A blue chip recruit originally from Plano (Pope John Paul II) Texas, Tyson enjoyed a decorated preps career and as a senior, averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game.

He originally committed to and signed with Texas Tech out of high school, but followed Chris Beard to Austin when the latter accepted the head coaching gig at Texas in early April of last year.

The Red Raiders still appear to be involved in trying to lure him back to Lubbock, as over New Year's weekend, he had an official visit with them.

Tyson will be with the Buffaloes through Friday of this week.

Despite the new penalty-free transfer rules put into place by the NCAA, wherever Tyson chooses, he will not be eligible to play until next fall and the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.

However, he would be immediately able to practice with whatever program he commits to.

With senior forward Evan Battey playing his last season in a Colorado uniform and the Buffs at risk of losing sophomore forward Jabari Walker to the NBA Draft this upcoming summer, Tad Boyle and his coaches could view Tyson as representing viable frontcourt reinforcements ahead of next season.

In courting Tyson, the Buffs may also have something of a trick up their sleeves in 2022 football signee Jordyn Tyson, Jaylon's younger brother.

The younger Tyson committed to CU back in August and signed a national letter of intent in mid-December.