Colorado via Demetrice Martin extended an offer to 2021 Cherry Creek cornerback Al Ashford last month and yesterday, he conducted a virtual visit with the Buffaloes.

Cherry Creek cornerback Al Ashford (Courtesy of Al Ashford)

Ashford initially got on Colorado's radar back when Mel Tucker and Travares Tillman were still in Boulder, but the Buffs got back on his trail after the dust settled following Karl Dorrell getting settled with his staff. Martin is Ashford's primary recruiter and the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect is also entertaining offers from Army, Boise State, UNLV and others. “Me and 'coach Meat' definitely have gotten real close," Ashford said. "He’s a great guy and it’s been great getting to know him. He’s really told me a lot about the game and me and him click on a of of things. We bounce off of each other, being two balls of energy. It’s been great getting to talk to each other, chop it up and going through this recruiting process, getting to build that (kind of) relationship is definitely not a regular thing.” Ashford has aspirations to major in sports medicine when he gets to college, and Colorado's academics thus far have impressed he and his parents. “(Colorado) has a great program for (sports medicine), especially being partnered with UC Health," he said. "Getting to talk to the academic support staff, they actually were really talking to my mom and telling her that they’d be my second mom in a way.”

Loved my Virtual Visit with the whole @CUBuffsFootball staff‼️ Big thanks to @coach_meat and @k_dorrell for the hospitality🖤 Really opened my eyes to the #CUlture

Look out for the future👀🐃#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/aagzn2jU42 — Al Leon Ashford III (@ashford_iii) June 5, 2020

"He’s definitely a natural leader — when he speaks, people listen." — Al Ashford on Karl Dorrell