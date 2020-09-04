Buffs host 2021 offensive guard and KU commit for virtual visit
As Mitch Rodrigue continues to search for one additional offensive line to bring in for Colorado Class of 2021, a new target of his has emerged in Russellville, Alabama guard and Kansas commit Edga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news