Buffs hoping for another steady performance by Brendon Lewis at California

Given the offensive turnaround that Colorado experienced last weekend against Arizona, generally speaking, a satisfaction among CU's players and coaches with respect to how the offense performed carried over to the fanbase.

Now, the grains of salt on that note are fairly obvious: the Buffs defeated Arizona, which has proved to be among the most hapless FBS programs in the nation going on three straight seasons.

Additionally, the Buffaloes only led Arizona, 6-0 at halftime, with two promising drives stagnating and requiring Colorado to settle for three points off the leg of Cole Becker.

It took a special teams touchdown by Trevor Woods, who blocked a punt and took it to the house in the third quarter, followed by a Carson Wells pick six a little over a minute later, before the offense finally scored a touchdown of its own.

That being said, and considering the abysmal offensive showings that the Buffs had managed over a four-week span leading into last Saturday, beating Arizona 34-0 was a much-needed breathe of fresh air for the Buffs.

In particular, getting Brendon Lewis going at quarterback proved to be critical.

The Buffs' second-year freshman signal caller, who, going into last weekend, had failed to eclipse 100 yards of passing in three of the team's four FBS games, finished the day with a pair of touchdowns through the air, 248 yards and a 63% (12-of-19) completion rate.

From the get-go, Lewis and Colorado's offense in general looked to be operating more efficiently.

Lewis hit Brenden Rice down the left sideline for a 31-yard gain on the Buffs' second snap of the game and would later connect with him for a beauty of a 62-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

For quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf, the early completion to Rice was doubtless impressive, but seeing Lewis find Montana Lemonious-Craig over the middle for a 25-yard gain in the first quarter looked to be a good opening omen, too.