CUSportsNation - Buffs hope for well-timed bounce back performance from Jeriah Horne

Jeriah Horne has doubtless proved to be one of Colorado's most potent offensive weapons in his first year with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer forward from Tulsa is CU's second-leading scorer behind only McKinley Wright IV and is the Buffs' best three-point and free throw shooter. However, of late, he's been a bit off his mark on an offensive note.

Jeriah Horne leads CU with a 91% make rate from the charity stripe and has attempted and made the most three-pointers of anyone on the team (Stan Szeto / USA Today)

As he's averaged over 11 points per game on the year and leads Colorado in rebounding per game (5.8), Horne's credentials as a regular producer on both sides of the ball are not in question. That said, entering Monday evening's (5:45 p.m. MST) Round of 32 showdown with No. 4-seeded Florida State, Horne comes off his two worst statistical offensive performances in a row. In the Pac-12 title game against Oregon State, the usually dependable Horne struggled, going an uncharacteristic 2-of-10 from the floor and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc. That offensive dry spell continued in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament for the Tulsa transfer, as, in a complete offensive feast for Colorado, Horne was one of a small bunch of Buffs not to eat much. He ended the game with two points, having gone 1-of-7 from the floor and 0-of-4 from long range. Given what he has showcased to date this season, neither his head coach nor his teammates have reason to doubt a bounce back offensive performance is just under the surface for him. “Number one, I’ve got tremendous confidence in Jeriah, as his teammates do," Tad Boyle said. "And Jeriah has confidence in himself. His shot hasn’t been going in here the last couple of games but that’s not going to happen for very long, no doubt."