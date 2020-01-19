In Mel Tucker's first year as head coach at Colorado, he drew on his coaching roots within the state of Georgia to good effect. The Buffs secured commitments and NLIs from two Peach State recruits in the Class of 2020: OL Jake Wray and DE Alvin Williams. As attention turns towards the Class of 2021, the Buffaloes seem to be picking u right where they left off in terms of recruiting within Georgia. OLBs coach Brian Michalowski in particular has been busy there, offering a total of four 2021 prospects this January alone. Two of those players, four-star OLB Chaz Chambliss and SDE Khristian Zachary, picked up offers on Friday. CUSportsNation spoke with their head coach at Carrollton High, Sean Calhoun, to get a sense of their abilities plus perspective on how Tucker and Co. have attempted to recruit in that neck of the woods.

Class of 2021 OLB Chaz Chambliss (Rivals.com)

Chambliss holds 22 offers, and is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, while Zachary is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound recruit with nine offers. Chambliss has the frame of Carson Wells but could be far more dynamic and multiple in what he can do on the field. The way Calhoun put it, Tucker and Co. aren't blindfolded and throwing darts at a map to pick which states to hone in on — Tucker has a background in the state of Georgia and knows he can find elite recruits there. “I definitely think a lot of kids recognize the name from when he was at Georgia more than anything," Calhoun said. "I think coach Tucker’s time being in the south and in Georgia, he definitely knows the value of getting a Georgia recruit. They are different than other states. You’re going to get a kid from certain parts of the state of Georgia that are going to come to Colorado very prepared for college. Very well-prepared in the aspects of weight training, nutrition, film watching, academics — all that stuff (helps) the transition to college not (be) so major.” As for Michalowski, Calhoun's impression of him is consistent with what we've heard from many of the players he offers and recruits, in that he's a relatable, player's coach. “Me and him had a really good conversation (Friday)," Calhoun said. "He called my office, introduced myself and we probably talked for 20-25 minutes on Khristian and Chaz. I could tell that he’s a very young, vibrant excitable coach. That jumped off the phone."

Moving onward to Chambliss in particular, he looks like a mean, hard-nosed, physical player. But his film might not tell the whole story as to his skill set. "He’s played every down for us since he was a ninth grader, he’s played outside linebacker, he’s played inside, we moved more to a 3-3 stack this past year and we’ve also played a legit four-man front his sophomore year (where) he was a hand-down, five-technique," Calhoun said. "Chaz is a kid who’s played a lot of positions in the box...if Chaz is not a five-star athlete, I’ll never coach one — he is as good as it gets."

As for Zachary, he fits the bill of that envisioned hybrid player who specializes at DE but could work to build OLB credentials. In other words, he's a guy who could be the Alvin Williams or Devin Grant of the 2021 class. "The biggest thing about Khristian that jumps off the film when you watch him is his motor, the level that he plays at every snap and his ball get-off," Calhoun said. "Really good and elite pass rushers have a really good get-off when the ball’s snapped and Khristian has one of the best I’ve ever seen...he has tremendous upside and a tremendous frame.”