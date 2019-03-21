CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER – The University of Colorado will host Norfolk State in a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) second round game on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

Tickets for Monday’s game will be on sale beginning tonight at 11 p.m. Visit CUBuffs.com/tickets to order online. Tickets are $15 for benches/general admission, $20 for chairback seats and $30 for floor seats. CU Student tickets are $5.

Monday’s game will also air live on ESPN2 and the Colorado Basketball Network.

Colorado, 22-12, is the No. 4 seed in the 2019 NIT and won its first round game over Dayton, 78-73, on March. 19. No. 8 seed Norfolk State upset top-seed Alabama Tuesday night, 80-79, in overtime, to earn the right to travel to Boulder for the second round game.

To view the full NIT bracket, click on the image below.