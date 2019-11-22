News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 15:51:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Buffs get the Class of 2022 rolling via commitment from WR Anthony Costanzo

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Colorado officially has its first verbal pledge for the Class of 2022, as Palmer Ridge (Monument, CO.) wideout Anthony Costanzo announced this afternoon that he was committing to the Buffaloes.

2022 WR commit Anthony Costanzo
2022 WR commit Anthony Costanzo (Rivals.com)

Costanzo, who was also offered by Colorado State, picked up an offer from Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes back in mid-May. With teammate and friend Kaden Dudley becoming Colorado's first 2021 commit, the Buffaloes now have began the Class of 2020, 2021 and 2022 with an in-state commitment (Carson Lee was the first pledge for 2020).

Costanzo stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 190 pounds. The Palmer Ridge sophomore right now is running a 40-yard dash in the low 4.60s. As he gets ready to enter his junior year of high school, he's already displayed sound route running abilities and a knack for using his size to his advantage.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}