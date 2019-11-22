Colorado officially has its first verbal pledge for the Class of 2022, as Palmer Ridge (Monument, CO.) wideout Anthony Costanzo announced this afternoon that he was committing to the Buffaloes.

2022 WR commit Anthony Costanzo (Rivals.com)

Costanzo, who was also offered by Colorado State, picked up an offer from Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes back in mid-May. With teammate and friend Kaden Dudley becoming Colorado's first 2021 commit, the Buffaloes now have began the Class of 2020, 2021 and 2022 with an in-state commitment (Carson Lee was the first pledge for 2020).

After a great phone call with @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker I’m blessed to say I have received a offer from the university of Colorado. Thank you for the opportunity.@SixZeroAcademy #thebridge #DungeonFamily pic.twitter.com/HycNdQB62P — anthony costanzo (@antcostanzo09) May 10, 2019