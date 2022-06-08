Buffs get set to host a handful of official visitors this weekend
Official visit season is just getting started this summer and the Buffaloes are one of countless programs preparing to welcome recruits on-campus.This upcoming weekend, from June 10-12, CU will hav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news