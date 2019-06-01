Buffs get quick secondary help in the form of SMU grad transfer Mikial Onu
Mikial Onu, a Class of 2016 commit to Southern Methodist, announced today on Twitter that he will join Colorado for his graduate transfer season of NCAA eligibility. Originally from Richmond, TX., Onu played in 11 games (seven starts) for the Mustangs last season, recording 59 tackles.
He led the team with 105 tackles in 2017 and as a freshman in 2016, saw action in all of SMU's 12 games.
I bet on myself now it’s time to get to work. See you soon Boulder. #GoBuffs #RunRalphieRun pic.twitter.com/8YdpsL2svQ— Mikial Onu (@mikial__) June 1, 2019
Onu's commitment comes as welcome help for Colorado, which faces question marks at safety and will benefit from an experienced safety entering the mix come fall camp. Per his tweet, Mel Tucker and Dalmin Gibson appear to have been the major forces in landing him.
He will join Trey Udoffia, Aaron Maddox and Mark Perry as the Buffs' main contenders at the safety position heading into summer practices.