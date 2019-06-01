Mikial Onu, a Class of 2016 commit to Southern Methodist, announced today on Twitter that he will join Colorado for his graduate transfer season of NCAA eligibility. Originally from Richmond, TX., Onu played in 11 games (seven starts) for the Mustangs last season, recording 59 tackles.

He led the team with 105 tackles in 2017 and as a freshman in 2016, saw action in all of SMU's 12 games.