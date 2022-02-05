Buffs get much-needed win, dismantle Oregon State, 86-63

When news broke Friday that senior guard Elijah Parquet ’s foot injury would sideline him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, it was another blow to an already-injury-plagued Buffaloes team currently on a three-game losing streak.

Entering Saturday’s game vs. Oregon State, the Buffs had gone 1-5 over their last six games, averaging nearly 18 turnovers a contest.

Following a near-total collapse Thursday vs. Oregon, in which CU’s one-point halftime deficit turned into a sloppy, 15-point loss, the Buffaloes were in desperate need of a victory against the Pac-12 cellar dweller Beavers.

They got exactly that, as, powered by an explosive offensive performance, Colorado dismantled Oregon State, winning, 86-63.

“Much-needed win for us mentally and emotionally,” Tad Boyle said after the game. “...We needed this. We shot the ball well and we hopefully gained some confidence from this.”

The game was also notable in it being the first meeting between CU and Oregon State since the Beavers defeated Colorado, 70-68, in last season’s Pac-12 Tournament title game.

The Beavs won the game by a basket, using their Pac-12 Tournament win to steal away an NCAA Tournament automatic bid, advancing all the way to the Elite Eight.

“I don’t know if you guys remember, but last year, (OSU) took the ring from us in the Pac-12 Championship,” Jabari Walker said. “We kind of had a chip on our shoulder as far as that and we did this for our alumni, trying to get (the Beavers) back today.”

CU scored 51 total points vs. Oregon Thursday; by halftime Saturday, the Buffs had managed 49, and were leading by 22.