Buffs get in the mix for a pair of 2023 Cherry Creek prospects

In the last 24 hours, Colorado has extended a pair of offers to local Class of 2023 prospects Hank Zilinskas and Chase Brackney , both of whom are upcoming seniors at Cherry Creek.

The Bruins have long been a recruiting source for Colorado. Last year alone, the Buffs had eight Cherry Creek alums on roster.

That number will be considerably smaller this season, with tight end Alec Pell, receiver Dimitri Stanley and defensive back Curtis Appleton having departed the program while linebacker Jon Van Diest graduated.

That leaves receiver Chase Penry, offensive lineman Carson Lee and running back Jayle Stacks as the remaining former Bruins on scholarship heading into spring ball in just over two months.

While CU did not sign any Cherry Creek players for the 2022 class, in five straight recruiting cycles, from 2017-2021, at least one Bruin per year joined the Buffaloes.

With the recent offers to Zilinskas and Brackney, the Buffs will look to continue the "Creek Streak" with the 2023 class.

Brackney, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, picked up an offer first on Tuesday from Karl Dorrell.

Colorado is his fourth offer, following New Mexico State, Colorado State and Oregon State.

As for Zilinskas, new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan issued his offer. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder and three-time CHSAA Class 5A state champion also plays defensive tackle for the Bruins.

In addition to the Buffs, he holds an offer from Colorado State.

Colorado has also been on the trail of 2023 Bruins outside linebacker Blake Purchase, who has held a CU offer since November of 2020.