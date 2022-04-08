Buffs gear up for first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday

It will begin at roughly 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

This Saturday, the Buffaloes will conduct their seventh of 15 spring practices. The upcoming practice is also CU's first of three scrimmages between now and the annual Spring Showcase.

Coming off a 4-8 2021 season, Karl Dorrell is eager to observe his team, which features a blend of veterans and less experienced players, on both sides of the ball, in full action.

"I want to see these guys play," he said. "I want the coaches off the field — just put them out there, play the game of football and then see if they can make smart decisions. I want to see how much we’ve learned and how much we’ve grown from that aspect last year.”

Spring scrimmages often feature a revolving door at every position, and Colorado's upcoming sequences are likely to fit that mold.

In particular, expect to see all four of CU's scholarship quarterbacks take the field.

While junior J.T. Shrout is not cleared for full contact this spring, none of the quarterbacks will be tackled, hit or sacked during Saturday's action.

Shrout, along with sophomore Brendon Lewis, are expected to comprise the primary tier of competition for this fall's starting gig, with sophomore Drew Carter and redshirt freshman Maddox Kopp, a Houston transfer who joined the Buffs earlier this winter, compete for higher spots on the depth chart.

Still, Kopp and Carter should see their fair share of scrimmage reps.

"I think Maddox is doing a really good job," Dorrell said. "For a guy that just got here in January, he’s been able to function fairly decently with his command and with his presence as a quarterback for the offense. He’s made a few plays, so I think he’s gaining confidence as we go.

"And I think the same thing for Drew. Drew a young player that we had as our backup last year that didn’t play very much. In my mind, he’s still a young player that still needs a lot of reps, but you can see the improvement that he’s made from our football school that he’s translated to the field.”