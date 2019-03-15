CUSportsNation.com

Neill Woelk, CUBuffs.com Contributing Editor

LAS VEGAS — Colorado started fast Friday night but couldn't sustain the momentum after halftime, and the Buffaloes dropped a 66-61 decision to Washington in their Pac-12 tournament semifinal at T-Mobile Arena.

The fifth-seeded Buffs fell to 21-12 with the loss and will now wait for Sunday's postseason tournament pairings to be announced. The top-seeded Huskies improved to 26-7 to advance to Saturday night's tourney final while also improving their NCAA Tournament at-large prospects should they not win the tournament title.

Tyler Bey led CU with 22 points and 16 rebounds, but he was the only Buff in double figures. Colorado struggled from the field in the second half, with McKinley Wright IV finishing with seven points and seven rebounds on 1-for-10 shooting.

Jaylen Nowell led Washington with 14 points and Matisse Thybulle added 12.

Colorado shot just 32 percent from the field, including a 6-for-30 effort after halftime. The Buffs also committed 18 turnovers, which led to 24 Washington points.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Colorado led 33-27 at the half after an excellent first half, but the Huskies erupted with a 16-2 run after intermission to take a 43-35 edge with 14:02 to go. The Buffs missed their first eight field goal tries and compounded their problems with five turnover, which the Huskies converted into seven points.

The Buffs momentarily halted UW's momentum with a Bey basket at the 12:40 mark, and he added a free throw 30 seconds later to cut the Huskies' cushion to five, 43-38. But Washington answered with a 9-0 run to take a 14-point lead, 52-38, with 8:57 to go. Colorado had seven turnovers in the first 11 minutes of the half, which Washington converted into 11 points.

But the Buffs didn't quit, and they slowly cut the Washington lead back to single digits. Colorado came within four, 60-56, with 1:01 to play on a pair of Bey free throws, and again with 26.2 on the clock when Bey tipped in a miss at the rim, 62-58.

The Huskies, though, hit two free throws to bump the margin back to six before Wright hit his first field goal of the evening, a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to pull Colorado to within three, 64-61.

But Washington got a David Crisp layup with 13 seconds left to put the game away.

The Buffs did manage to jump out to a hot start against the Huskies for the first time in their three meetings this season. Colorado burst from the gate to take a quick 8-0 lead and held on for a 33-27 edge at halftime.

D'Shawn Schwartz opened the scoring with a bucket off an offensive rebound, then added a 3-pointer after a Bey second-chance bucket.

But the Huskies slowly chipped away at Colorado's edge, and finally took the lead with just more than seven minutes left in the half with a 9-0 run for a 21-18 lead. Colorado had back-to-back turnovers in the stretch that gave the Huskies two quick buckets.

The Buffs, though, didn't fold — and instead answered with a 10-0 run, with Gatling and Schwartz hitting 3-pointers and Bey adding four points.

Bey finished the half with nine points — more than he totaled in CU's first two tournament games — along with five rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Buffs will wait for Sunday's NCAA and NIT tournament pairings to be announced. Colorado isn't thought to be in the NCAA mix, but with a 21-12 record and a Pac-12 semifinal appearance, the Buffs should be a strong contender for an NIT berth.