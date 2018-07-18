CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER — The 100-plus players on the University of Colorado football team elected their 2018 captains late Wednesday afternoon, and after the final votes were tallied, seven players earned the title of captain for the upcoming season.

Six are seniors, including inside linebacker Rick Gamboa, who was also a captain last year and thus becomes the 14th player in school history to be named a captain twice. He is joined by receivers Kabion Ento, Jay MacIntyre and Juwann Winfree, safety Nick Fisher and punter Alex Kinney. The seventh player elected was junior offensive tackle Aaron Haigler.

“I’m excited about the guys who they elected to be the captains for the 2018 Buffaloes,” CU head coach Mike MacIntyre said. “Their teammates did a great job in picking them out. This is something the players have always taken seriously, and this year they deliberated for 45 minutes. I actually told them four-to-six captains is an optimum number, and they asked if we could have seven, which is fine since they felt that strongly about this group. They’re going to do a great job and I’m really pleased with the players that they elected.”

The process has been the same in MacIntyre’s six-year tenure at CU: he explains in advance to the team what the desired criteria is for someone to be nominated for a team captain. The players then have a few days to consider who they want to nominate, and then in a full team meeting amongst themselves with no coaches present, they nominate and then visually vote on which teammates will be named a captain.