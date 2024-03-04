Colorado’s final regular season game Sunday night at the CU Events Center meant more than just one win or loss for a few reasons.

First, it was a game that Colorado desperately needed for its NCAA Tournament hopes, which it has fought tooth and nail to revive with this latest win streak. Second, it was senior night in Boulder, as the Buffs honored Tristan da Silva and Luke O’Brien pregame before potentially their final game in front of the home crowd.

“It’s kind of surreal,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t think it would ever come to this. I knew it was, but I felt like it went too fast for us, but we enjoyed it. (Tristan) is my best friend, we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, so it’s kind of tough to sink in that it was our last game here.”

Colorado took care of business and sent their two four-year Buffs out in style, knocking off Stanford ,81-71, for their fourth straight win. CU improved to 20-9 with the victory, their 10th 20-win campaign under Tad Boyle in his 14 seasons as the bench boss in Boulder.

“Another good win, especially on a night where we honored two young men who are, to me, what college basketball is all about–what college athletics is all about,” Boyle said postgame. “They’ve persevered, they haven’t given up, they’ve gone through tough times each in their own way. To see them honored tonight, and given the love from our fans and their teammates warms your heart as a coach.”

After an emotional senior night ceremony before tipoff, the Buffs came out a little flat, especially on the defensive end. Stanford made nine of its first 12 shots, consistently generating open 3-pointers and lanes to the basket, and it was able to get leading scorer Maxime Raynaud going early down low with eight quick points.

On the offensive end, Stanford made it difficult for CU early on. The Cardinal threw the kitchen sink at the Buffs, starting the game off in a 1-3-1 zone to put pressure on the CU offense and throwing in a 2-3 zone out of timeouts. The Buffs were a little disorganized as they tried to feel out the Stanford zone, but were able to limit turnovers while KJ Simpson drained a pair of 3-pointers to help the Buffs keep pace.

“That was something we had to adjust to as the game went by,” Simpson said of Stanford’s unorthodox defense. “It was kind of an interesting defense. It was like a press almost and they would trap the first pass. But we were able to break it a couple of times, and we showed ourselves that we can beat that and take them out of that.”