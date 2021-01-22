CUSportsNation - Buffs dish out four new offers to Texas and Florida recruits

Darrin Chiaverini, Mitch Rodrigue, Chris Wilson and Brett Maxie all dished out offers to 2022/2023 prospects of late, with all four recent offers going to recruits in the states of Texas and Florida.

Class of 2023 defensive end Derrick LeBlanc has already racked up an offer sheet north of 40. (Rivals.com)

Nicholas Anderson, WR

Chiaverini offered Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 183-pound wideout from familiar recruiting territory in Katy, Texas. Shortly after being offered by the Buffaloes, Anderson and Katy took down Cedar Hill en route to a Class 6A Division II state title championship. Anderson was the team's leading receiver this fall, hauling in 29 passes for 450 yards and five scores. Colorado joins Arizona State in the Pac-12 institutions to offer him, while already his offer sheet is coming along nicely, as it features opportunities from Miami, Mizzou, Notre Dame, Texas and more.

Hunter Erb, OT

Rodrigue had some success in the Lone Star State for the 2021 class and he has his eyes fixed on plucking another offensive lineman from Texas in 2022. That explains a recent offer to Erb, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound tackle who hails from Haslet, northwest of the Dallas metro area. Erb is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 70 overall prospect in Texas for his class. Utah is his lone other Pac-12 offer but Baylor and Ole Miss have offered, as well. IN going after him, Colorado will face competition from Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic in East Lansing, as Michigan State offered him back on Dec. 1.

Derrick LeBlanc, DE

A 2023 prospect with an offer sheet already north of 40? You do the math on that one. Things are clearly shaping up for LeBlanc, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound end from Kissimmee, Florida, to be a four or five-star recruit by the time his preps career is over. Wilson got Colorado added to his long list of suitors, full of powerhouse P5 programs, which included six Pac-12 schools. LeBlanc landing in Boulder may be a long shot, but there's plenty of time between now and his eventual decision day for Wilson to pull off a coup.

Edric Weldon, S