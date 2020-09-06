CUSportsNation - Buffs DE target Jayden Jones sets Sept. 19 commitment date

Jayden Jones was offered by Brian Michalowski in mid-June, when he was still a North Texas commit. In August, he re-opened his commitment, which from when he pledged to the Mean Green up to that point, had intensified.

UTSA, UNLV and Houston Baptist were the offers he'd originally brought in, but over the summer, he started receiving more attention from bigger programs, as the Buffs in June followed Washington State, Illinois and Kansas in offering him, while Arizona got in the mix in the last week of the month.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Arlington (Pantego Christian Academy) has narrowed it down to four: UNT, the Buffs, Wazzu and Kansas. He plans to commit on Sept. 19. He originally pledged to UTSA in early April.

Jones did a virtual visit in mid-July and in August, named Colorado as one of the programs recruiting him the hardest, evidenced now by the inclusion of the Buffs within his Top 4.

With Sept. 19 penciled in for his commitment day, Jones becomes another Colorado target planning to commit soon, joining cornerback Al Ashford (Sept. 11) and fellow DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who is believed to be closing in on his own decision day.