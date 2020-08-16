CUSportsNation - Buffs crack Top 8 for three-star wideout Velltray Jefferson

One wideout on the Buffs' short list of 2021 targets is Velltray Jefferson , who recently named CU in a Top 8 schools list.

With the Buffaloes bringing in a small Class of 2021 to begin with, the wide receiver position is one that won't be nearly as prominent as it was this recruiting cycle as opposed to the 2020 class.

Jefferson is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Fresno (Edison) California. Last summer, he verbally pledged to Southern Cal but this past February, he re-opened his recruitment and decommitted.

He holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Washington, Wazzu and Tennessee among others. The Buffs got on his radar in early May when Darrin Chiaverini offered him.

Chiaverini has maintained more of a low profile on the recruiting trail this year — focusing on his playcalling responsibilities coupled with far less room for wide receivers in the 2021 class have contributed to that — and Jefferson is on the short list of his targets for this current class.

Keith Miller III at 6-foot-5 is currently the tallest wideout on roster for the Buffs; Daniel Arias at 6-foot-4 is next in terms of height. But those two are the extent of WRs Colorado has who stand north of 6-foot-4.

CU joins Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, ASU, Fresno State, Utah and Southern California in Jefferson's Top 8. He plans to commit on Sept. 26.