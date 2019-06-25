Buffs crack Top 6 of four-star 2021 WR Quincy Brown
Yesterday evening, Quincy Brown, a four-star Class of 2021 wideout from Destrehan, LA. (about half an hour west of downtown New Orleans) released his Top 6 on Twitter.
Brown is ranked by Rivals as the ninth-best player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2021 and the 36th-best wideout in the nation.
At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, SEC interest has been considerable for Brown — he's racked up offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Colorado and Toledo round out his other two offers (11 in total). Needless to say, the Buffaloes are in strong company in his Top 6.
Blessed!!! pic.twitter.com/iWQPnvOoYD— Sticks (@Brown1__) June 24, 2019
Brown is being recruited by Colorado coach Cordae Hankton, who continues to give the Buffs a major boost in his old stomping grounds of Louisiana. Hankton used to coach at Archbishop Rummel High School, where CU commit Gavin Holmes and target Donovan Kaufman are currently teammates.
Rivals' FutureCast and FanFutureCast both project Brown committing to Louisiana State, but whether he'll be an early commit before or during his junior year of high school remains to be seen.