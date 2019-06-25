Yesterday evening, Quincy Brown, a four-star Class of 2021 wideout from Destrehan, LA. (about half an hour west of downtown New Orleans) released his Top 6 on Twitter.

Brown is ranked by Rivals as the ninth-best player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2021 and the 36th-best wideout in the nation.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, SEC interest has been considerable for Brown — he's racked up offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Colorado and Toledo round out his other two offers (11 in total). Needless to say, the Buffaloes are in strong company in his Top 6.